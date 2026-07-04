Karisma Kapoor Looks Like A Royal Princess In Ivory Lehenga By Anamika Khanna

By: Aanchal C | July 04, 2026

Karisma Kapoor shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, captioned, "traditional roots, modern sparkle," and her regal ethnic ensemble perfectly lived up to the sentiment

The actress slipped into an exquisite ivory-and-gold lehenga by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna, blending classic Indian craftsmanship with contemporary sophistication

The voluminous skirt featured intricate zari work, delicate floral embroidery and subtle embellishments that added richness and a luxurious finish

Karisma paired the statement skirt with a matching ivory blouse and a beautifully embroidered dupatta that seamlessly complemented the intricate detailing of the ensemble

She completed the look with traditional jewellery, including statement earrings, a striking gold kamarbandh and bold rings

Keeping the makeup refined, Karisma opted for luminous skin, softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks and elegant mauve lips

A half-up, half-down hairstyle added a timeless touch, allowing the outfit and jewellery to remain the stars

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