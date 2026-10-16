Karisma Kapoor Brings Sabyasachi Drama With Salman Khan On Koffee With Karan Season 9 In All-Black Look

By: Aanchal C | October 16, 2026
Karisma Kapoor appeared on Season 9 of Koffee With Karan alongside Salman Khan in a head-to-toe Sabyasachi ensemble that blended classic tailoring with statement embellishment
The actress wore a long-sleeved black silk-satin shirt featuring a crisp collar, button-down front and fluid texture
Karisma paired the shirt with a Sabyasachi embroidered pencil skirt covered in multicoloured sequins and intricate floral beadwork
She left the shirt’s neckline open to showcase layered gold pendant necklaces, adding depth and detail to the otherwise structured silhouette
Equally stunning drop earrings and a few statement rings elevated the ensemble, balancing the sparkle of the skirt with a classic jewellery choice
Karisma completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, smoky brown eyeshadow, glowing, contoured cheeks and a warm brown lipstick
Her hair was styled in soft, glossy waves, worn loose with a centre part. The glamorous finish complemented the outfit without taking attention away from its intricate details
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