Kareena Kapoor Turns 44! Know Bebo's Fitness And Skincare Routine That Keeps Her Glowing

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 21, 2024
Bollywood's very own Bebo, Kareena Kapoor turns 44 today and she doesn't look a day beyond 25. Every time she makes an appearance on screen on the red carpet, we wonder what might be the secret behind her reverse aging
All images from Instagram
Kareena is one of the most successful actress in the industry. The actress completed 25 years in Bollywood this year and here's the reason behind her glowing skin and toned body
Kareena has always been dedicated to her fitness. Be it for the size zero role or her post-partem fitness, she has focused more on practicing healthy lifestyle rather than obsessing over weight loss
Bebo follows a regular routine of exercises such as Pilates, Yoga and strength training. “It’s about feeling good, not just looking good,” she often replies when asked about her fitness secret
Kareena has always had flawless skin that radiates, with and without make-up. Apart from her genes, the actress does put in regular efforts to maintain the glow on her skin
She follows a simple skincare routine that includes wet paper napkin before makeup, ice-water dips to tighten the skin and following a night skincare routine to keep her skin hydrated
It all starts with the food. Kareena has always believed in eating simple, home cooked food. Her nutritionist Rujuta Divekar often shares how Kareena enjoys healthy, local and home cooked meals. A healthy diet majorly contributes to your fitness and skin
