Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes Royalty In Madhubani Art-Inspired Lehenga With Dramatic Hasali

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 13, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly 'That' girl when it comes to serving epitome of ethnic fashion

All images from Anamika Khanna's Instagram

In an array of mesmerising pictures shared by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna showcased Bebo in a custom purple-hued lehenga from the couturier's collection

According to the designer, the ensemble is inspired by Madhubani Art, adorning intricate threadwork in vibrant shades

The attire featured a thread-embroidered lehenga, a matching blouse and a purple dupatta

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the extravagant accessories truly added drama to her desi look

The oxidised jewels featured a dramatic Hasli (necklace), jhumkas, ring, statement kadas and vintage hair cuffs

For the makeup and hair, Kareena opted for a subtle glam with rosy cheeks, brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lips, along with a sleek hair bun 

