Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes Royalty In Madhubani Art-Inspired Lehenga With Dramatic Hasali

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 13, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly 'That' girl when it comes to serving epitome of ethnic fashion
All images from Anamika Khanna's Instagram
In an array of mesmerising pictures shared by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna showcased Bebo in a custom purple-hued lehenga from the couturier's collection
According to the designer, the ensemble is inspired by Madhubani Art, adorning intricate threadwork in vibrant shades
The attire featured a thread-embroidered lehenga, a matching blouse and a purple dupatta
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the extravagant accessories truly added drama to her desi look
The oxidised jewels featured a dramatic Hasli (necklace), jhumkas, ring, statement kadas and vintage hair cuffs
For the makeup and hair, Kareena opted for a subtle glam with rosy cheeks, brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lips, along with a sleek hair bun
