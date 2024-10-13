Karisma Kapoor's Elegant Rani Pink Anarkali Is Your Festive Fashion Fix (Check Pics)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 13, 2024
The festive season is in full swing! And, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has once again set a high standard for festive fashion with her recent rani pink desi look
All images from Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
A series of stunning pictures shared by the actress on Instagram featured her in an elegant pink Anarkali-style attire from the shelves of fashion designer Punit Balana
The ensemble boasted of a floor-length pink gown and a matching jacket adorned with delicate gold embroidery with intricate mirrorwork detailing
The 'Biwi No. 1' fame accessorised her look with dangling jhumkas, ear-cuffs, a ring and statement bracelets
For the final touch, she opted for a middle-parted braided hairdo with pink-toned makeup glam
From festive parties to Diwali celebrations, Karisma’s Anarkali is the ideal choice for a timeless, stylish look
It is the perfect inspiration for festive occasions, blending elegance with a bold pop of colour
Thanks For Reading!