Karisma Kapoor's Elegant Rani Pink Anarkali Is Your Festive Fashion Fix (Check Pics)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 13, 2024

The festive season is in full swing! And, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has once again set a high standard for festive fashion with her recent rani pink desi look

All images from Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

A series of stunning pictures shared by the actress on Instagram featured her in an elegant pink Anarkali-style attire from the shelves of fashion designer Punit Balana

The ensemble boasted of a floor-length pink gown and a matching jacket adorned with delicate gold embroidery with intricate mirrorwork detailing

The 'Biwi No. 1' fame accessorised her look with dangling jhumkas, ear-cuffs, a ring and statement bracelets

For the final touch, she opted for a middle-parted braided hairdo with pink-toned makeup glam

From festive parties to Diwali celebrations, Karisma’s Anarkali is the ideal choice for a timeless, stylish look

It is the perfect inspiration for festive occasions, blending elegance with a bold pop of colour

