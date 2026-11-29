By: Sachin T | November 29, 2026
Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks from 'Daddy Cool', the latest song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King
For one of her looks, Kareena wore a sleeveless black top with a plunging V-neckline, adorned with shimmering black and silver fringe-like strands
She teamed the statement top with dark brown leather trousers, a cowboy hat and a broad tan belt featuring an oversized metallic buckle
In another appearance, the actress opted for an all-black, plunging-neckline top, featuring long, dramatic fringe detailing that ran along the front and sleeves
Kareena carried the Western aesthetic into this look as well, accessorising with a black cowboy hat. A diamond necklace, stud earrings and rings added the finishing touches
The actress also turned heads in a bold red dress featuring a plunging neckline, a completely open back, fitted silhouette, thigh-high slit and floor-length train
Keeping the accessories minima, Kareena opted for a delicate black choker, diamond rings and black heels
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