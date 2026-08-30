Karan Johar Goes Full Villain Mode In A Dramatic Floral Jacket For The Traitors 2

By: Aanchal C | August 30, 2026
Karan Johar went all out with a dramatic, cape-style black jacket with a long silhouette, a open front and a structured high collar that instantly gave his The Traitors 2 look a larger-than-life feel
The jacket was covered with stunning floral embroidery in shades of red, pink, orange and yellow
One of the most distinctive elements was the large embroidered portrait of a woman holding a fan on the lower front of the jacket
Rather than adding another colour, Johar wore the jacket over a sheer black high-neck shirt that let the outwear to steal the spotlight
He paired the dramatic outer layer with relaxed, wide-leg black trousers. The loose fit complemented the jacket's flowing shape while maintaining the outfit's sleek, coordinated appearance
Johar turned up the maximalism with multiple layered necklaces and long pendant pieces
He completed the look with slim, tinted oval sunglasses, neatly slicked-back hair and polished grooming
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