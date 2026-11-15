Karan Johar Brings Indo-Western Drama To Art Mumbai Gala In Dhoti Pants, Luxurious Red Watch

By: Rahul M | November 15, 2026
Karan Johar graced the Art Mumbai gala in an Indo-western look that brought his siganture fashion flair to the event
The Bollywood director stunned in a long black jacket featuring a bandhgala-inspired neckline and a neat row of buttons
Underneath, he wore a relaxed ivory kurta with a soft sheen and an extended hem that stood out against the darker layers
He chose roomy black trousers with a traditional dhoti-inspired silhouette, giving the ensemble a distinctly Indian touch
Subtle pink detailing along the trouser hems broke the all-black look with a small but noticeable pop of colour
Karan switched up his accessories with bold, red-tinted sunglasses that added a playful edge to the otherwise classic ensemble
A chunky ring and a luxurious red wristwatch brought extra character to the outfit without taking attention away from its silhouettes
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