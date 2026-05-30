Karan Johar Brings His Suave Style To Mumbai Film Gala In Valentino Ensemble

By: Aanchal C | May 30, 2026

Karan Johar once again proved why he's one of Bollywood's most stylish men as he stepped out for the IIFA Connex 2026 launch in Mumbai

The filmmaker embraced timeless monochrome fashion, opting for a sophisticated look from Valentino that balanced elegance with contemporary flair

His outfit featured a flowy white top with a statement knot detail at the front, adding a fashion-forward twist to the classic silhouette

Layering elevated the ensemble further, with Karan sporting a chic black-and-white patterned jacket that completely elevated the look

He paired the outfit with tailored black trousers, keeping the overall appearance polished and red-carpet ready

Staying true to his signature style, Karan accessorised with sleek black sunglasses, classic boots, and a standout gold ring

Neatly groomed hair and his trademark confidence tied the entire look together, making him one of the best-dressed celebrity at the star-studded event

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