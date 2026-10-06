Kanika Kapoor Is No Less Than A Runway Model At Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show In Red And Black Look, Perfume-Shaped Bag

By: Aanchal C | October 06, 2026
Kanika Kapoor attended Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week in a chic jacket featuring full sleeves, a round neckline and a structured silhouette with a graphic black-and-white pattern
The jacket stayed rooted in Chanel codes with a row of eye-catching buttons running down the front
She paired the structured jacket with a black skirt covered in long, fine fringe. Falling from the upper-thigh area to below the knees, the strands added movement and drama to every step
Beneath the fringe, sheer black stockings created a subtle see-through effect. The combination of transparency and dense fringe gave the lower half of the outfit plenty of texture without taking attention away from the jacket
Kanika completed the outfit with a multi-coloured perfume-shaped Chanel bag featuring the house’s interlocking logo. It was paired with a circular black-and-white bag
Her jewellery was kept focused around the ears. Bold geometric earrings combined black-and-white detailing with elongated metallic drops
For beauty, Kanika pulled her hair into a tightly slicked-back bun, keeping the face clean and polished. Defined eyes, sculpted brows, warm-toned makeup and a muted lip completed the look
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