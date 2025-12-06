Kangana Ranaut Looks Royal In Traditional Ladhaki Goncha Outfit: See Pics

By: Rahul M | December 06, 2025

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post picture of herself in traditional Ladhaki outfit she wore for a wedding

All images from Instagram

Kangana wore a vibrant green Mogos gown by Namza Couture, styled as part of the traditional Ladakhi Goncha ensemble meant to withstand the region’s harsh climate

She paired her outfit with a mustard Bok shawl and authentic Ladakhi jewellery, including elaborate golden chandelier earrings that extended gracefully toward her shoulders

A striking pahadi necklace with a green pendant and beadwork added depth to her look, resting beautifully along her neckline and chest

Her hairstyle featured a neat low bun, accentuated with a unique hairpiece that connected seamlessly from her drop earring

Kangana opted for soft, understated makeup-kohled eyes, nude lips, a subtle black bindi, perfectly complementing the richness of her attire

Nude stilettos completed her ensemble, adding height and finishing the look with modern elegance

