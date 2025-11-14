Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys Romantic Australian Vacation With Husband Gautam Kitchlu In Hot Red Look

By: Sachin T | November 14, 2025
Kajal Aggarwal is soaking in a dreamy Australian getaway with husband Gautam Kitchlu, enjoying a romantic break by the scenic coastline
The couple was spotted walking hand in hand, embracing the calm and charm of their intimate holiday
Kajal looked breathtaking in a hot red dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit, adding effortless glamour to her beachside moments
Gautam complemented her perfectly in a stylish green pants, a white shirt, sleek glasses, and polished shoes
The actress is seen unwinding by the shore, letting the relaxed Australian vibe blend seamlessly with her chic holiday fashion
In a fairytale-like moment, Kajal is captured running along the beach holding red balloons
In another picture, the actress was captured in a chic baby blue co-ord set and posed with a beautiful white bouquet
