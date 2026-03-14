Jemimah Rodrigues Looks Hot In A Strapless Floral Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt In Latest Photoshoot

By: Aanchal C | March 14, 2026
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues delighted fans by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, striking poses in a chic look
The batter slipped into a strapless, plunging floral top, paired with a green skirt
The high-waisted bottom featured a structured silhouette and a thigh-high slit, which added sultry elegance
Jemimah accentuated her hot look with gold accessories, including statement earrings, few rings and strappy heels
Smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, highlighted glow and glossy lips, paired with a bun rounded off her chic appearance
Jemimah recently also shared postcards from her vacation in Australia
She kept things casual and comfortable in a white tee and shorts layered over a green shirt
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