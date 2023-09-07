Janmashtami 2023: Celebration Of Lord Krishna's Birth Across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023

Children joyfully celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi

PTI

Adorned in Lord Krishna attire, students enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna on Wednesday, September 6

PTI

Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha partake in Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

PTI

A temple is adorned with radiant lights on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Dehradun

PTI

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha

PTI

A student from Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is attired as Lord Krishna as part of the festivities marking the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai

PTI

Students joyfully celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school in Nagpur

PTI

Volunteers at Isha Yoga Center prepare for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations with full enthusiasm

Twitter

Lord Krishna Temple in Delhi

IANS

Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Hare Krishna Hill, Rajajinagar, Bangalore

ISKCON Bangalore

Radha Krishna at the ISKCON Temple, Juhu, Mumbai

ISKCON Juhu

