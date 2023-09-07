Janmashtami 2023: Celebration Of Lord Krishna's Birth Across India

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Children joyfully celebrate the Krishna Janmashtami festival, in Kochi
PTI
Adorned in Lord Krishna attire, students enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna on Wednesday, September 6
PTI
Students from the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha partake in Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai
PTI
A temple is adorned with radiant lights on the eve of the Janmashtami festival in Dehradun
PTI
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha
PTI
A student from Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is attired as Lord Krishna as part of the festivities marking the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai
PTI
Students joyfully celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in anticipation of the Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school in Nagpur
PTI
Volunteers at Isha Yoga Center prepare for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations with full enthusiasm
Lord Krishna Temple in Delhi
IANS
Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Hare Krishna Hill, Rajajinagar, Bangalore
ISKCON Bangalore
Radha Krishna at the ISKCON Temple, Juhu, Mumbai
ISKCON Juhu
Thanks For Reading!