Janhvi Kapoor Turns Rahul Mishra Muse In Jaw-Dropping Hand-Embroidered Sequinned Gown And Emerald Necklace

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 21, 2026
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor clearly knows how to make a runway-worthy statement, and her latest gown from Rahul Mishra Couture’s Festive 2025 collection, Becoming Love, is the proof
The actress turned heads in a hand-embroidered gown, named 'Pointillism Fields', draped with a sheer white fabric cascading over her arms
The strapless, body-hugging number was decked up with meticulously hand-embroidered with delicate sequins arranged in fluid, wave-like formations
Hints of blush pink, mint green, lavender and silver shimmer were woven gently into the embellishment, giving it a dreamy and romantic feel
Instead of leaning into pastels for jewellery, Janhvi opted for stunning contrast with an emerald-and-diamond choker, diamond studs and bold rings
Her makeup followed the softness of the gown with luminous skin, rosy-highlighted cheeks, shimmering eyelids, brushed brows and oft-toned lips
A pushed-back sleek bun highlighted her neckline, allowing the strapless cut and statement choker to do all the talking
