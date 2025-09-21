Janhvi Kapoor Nails The Cowgirl Aesthetic With Mini Short & Bold Lace-Up Corset

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 21, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor has never been one to shy away from making bold fashion choices, and her latest look is no exception
This time, the actress has effortlessly tapped into the cowgirl aesthetic, adding her own contemporary spin to it
Janhvi made a chic statement in a fierce lace-up corset and the shortest of mini shorts
No cowgirl look is complete without a pair of boots, and her cream-hued cowboy boots hit all the right notes
Janhvi’s accessories elevate her look from casual to cool, featuring a stack of silver bangles and boho-chic rings
Her glam was equally edgy with a smoky eyes, contoured face, highlighted cheeks and nude glossy lips
