Janhvi Kapoor Nails The Cowgirl Aesthetic With Mini Short & Bold Lace-Up Corset

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 21, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor has never been one to shy away from making bold fashion choices, and her latest look is no exception

This time, the actress has effortlessly tapped into the cowgirl aesthetic, adding her own contemporary spin to it

Janhvi made a chic statement in a fierce lace-up corset and the shortest of mini shorts

No cowgirl look is complete without a pair of boots, and her cream-hued cowboy boots hit all the right notes

Janhvi’s accessories elevate her look from casual to cool, featuring a stack of silver bangles and boho-chic rings

Her glam was equally edgy with a smoky eyes, contoured face, highlighted cheeks and nude glossy lips

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani Reinvents Daughter Isha's Heart-Shaped Diamond Necklace With Rarest Paraiba Gemstones
Find out More