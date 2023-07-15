Jagdish Chandra Mathur Birth Anniversary: Know About The Great Hindi Author

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Jagdish Chandra Mathur (16 July 1917 –14 May 1978) was a Hindi playwright and writer
He came to fame with his first play Konark
His other famous works include books/ writings/stories like Phela Raja
Shardiya, Dasrath Nandan, Bhor ka Tara and Oo mere Sapne
He is also the author of one of the few studies in English of the village drama in India, published under the title 'Drama in Rural India' by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi
