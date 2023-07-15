Jagdish Chandra Mathur Birth Anniversary: Know About The Great Hindi Author

July 15, 2023

Jagdish Chandra Mathur (16 July 1917 –14 May 1978) was a Hindi playwright and writer

He came to fame with his first play Konark

His other famous works include books/ writings/stories like Phela Raja

Shardiya, Dasrath Nandan, Bhor ka Tara and Oo mere Sapne

He is also the author of one of the few studies in English of the village drama in India, published under the title 'Drama in Rural India' by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi

