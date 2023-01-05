It's time to check if you are diabetic or not, know these 10 trigger symptoms

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023

Diabetes occurs when blood sugar is too high which can be due to insulin resistance (type 2 diabetes) or the inability to create insulin (type 1 diabetes). Here are some trigger symptoms that you should be aware of before its too late

Slow healing of cuts and wounds can even make them prone to infection, increasing the risk of amputation

When your blood sugar is high, your kidneys expel the excess blood sugar, causing you to urinate more frequently which can even wake you up to go to the bathroom during sleep

Frequent urination will make you feel constantly thirsty

When the body start expelling excess blood sugar through urination, it takes a toll on the body resulting in fatigue

When you have high blood sugar, your body will expel the excess glucose you are getting from your food and you will feel constantly hungry

High blood sugar can have a significant impact on nerves. This damage can start with feelings of tingling or numbness in the hands or feet and can escalate to pain

Insulin resistance may also cause the skin to develop raised and velvety dark patches (Acanthosis nigricans) in the folds of the neck, underarm area, or groin

The excess sugar in the blood and urine is an ideal environment for yeast and they then feed off the extra sugar in genital areas, mouth or armpits

High blood sugar can cause damage to the blood vessels of the eye, resulting in a swollen lens that can cause blurred vision

Thanks For Reading!

Magical Herb: 10 extraordinary health benefits of mint
Find out More