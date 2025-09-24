'It's Strength, Fire & Life': Shefali Shah's Bold Sindoor Look For Navratri 2025 Celebration

By: Rahul M | September 24, 2025
On day 2 (September 23) of the Shardiya Navratri celebration, actress Shefali Shah showed the power of the colour red and its significance
Sharing a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "Red is more than just a colour"
Further emphasising its spiritual meaning, Shefali stated, "It’s strength, it’s fire, it’s life"
The actress concluded with, "Navratri is just that. A celebration not just of the goddess outside but also the one within"
For her bold look, Shefali draped a classic red saree, complemented with gold accessories
She kept her glam simple with kajal-adorned eyes and a middle-parted bun, styled with fresh gajra
The look was elevated with a bold red sindoor, honouring the traditional vermilion
Thanks For Reading!