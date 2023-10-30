Iron Deficiency: 5 Nutrient-Rich Foods To Boost Your Iron Levels

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Iron deficiency, commonly known as anemia, occurs when the body is low in red blood cell count. Iron is the most important component used in the creation of red blood cells, allowing them to transport oxygen throughout the body. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert at Vitabiotics suggests some foods that should be included in your daily diet
Some of the indications and symptoms of iron deficiency include extreme fatigue, pale skin, shortness of breath, cold hands and feet, dizziness and anxiety, and brittle nails. If left unchecked, it can lead to severe complications like heart problems, and trouble during pregnancy
Red meat: pork and poultry are known as an excellent source of heme iron — iron that is highly bioavailable and easily absorbed by the body — these foods help treat iron deficiency anemia or those at risk of developing it
Seafood: Fish, and shellfish can be a good dietary choice for anyone with iron deficiency. They are the source of heme as well as non-hem iron in the body. They are the richest source of iron generation in the body
Eggs: Though, eggs are a good source of iron, they are non-heme iron thus do not get easily absorbed by the body. However, if you have an iron deficiency, including eggs in your daily diet can be beneficial. You can combine eggs with other iron rich foods to enhance absorption
Dark green leafy vegetables: To start with spinach is a great source of iron and easily available in the market. Other dark green leafy vegetables such as Kale, Broccoli, Collard Greens, Swiss Chard, and Methi are excellent choice for increasing iron intake in body. Combine these non-heme iron vegetables with foods high in vitamin C to improve iron absorption
Dried fruit: Soak come raisins at night and drink the water in the morning. This is the most basic and traditional method of improving iron in the body. Other dry fruits like dried apricots, dried dates, and plums are a great addition to your diet if you are dealing with iron deficiency
