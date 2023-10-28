7 Food Items That Can Help Reduce Risk Of Stroke

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
Apart from having lifestyle changes, its important to have a healthy diet to reduce the risk of a stroke. Eating fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants and fiber, can help reduce the risk of stroke. Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and carrots are also good choices
Whole grains like whole wheat bread, brown rice, oats, and quinoa provide complex carbohydrates and fiber that can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of stroke
Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and trout are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been associated with a lower risk of stroke due to their anti-inflammatory and heart-protective properties
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and nutrients that can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health
Lentils like sprouts, beans, lentils, and chickpeas are high in protein and fiber, which can assist in managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of stroke
Extra virgin olive oil is a source of healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. It can be a good replacement for less healthy oils and fats in your cooking
Last but not the least, dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more) contains flavonoids, which can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of stroke when consumed in moderation
