Champagne Meets Food: 7 Best Combinations With The Sparkling Wine

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Champagne With Seafood: There are various Champagne available in the market and you need to pair the right one with different types of seafood. For example: Oysters go perfectly with Non-Vintage Champagne, especially Brut Champagne or Blanc de Blancs Champagne, Vintage Champagne with grilled lobster, shrimp with Champagne Extra Sec or Champagne Sec and so on
Champagne With Deep-fried Foods: All types of Champagne form a good food combination with deep-fried foods like the deep-fried chicken, tempura (shrimp or vegetable) and chips. Brut varieties form the best food combinations with oily & crispy dishes
Champagne With Spicy Foods & Meat: Champagne Sec or Demi-sec can be paired with all spicy foods whereas Steak and Vintage Champagne go well with each other, Duck & Cured Meat with Rosé Champagne or Blanc de Noirs Champagne. The sweetness of Doux Champagne balances the heat of spicy dishes
Champagne With Pizza: Champagne and pizza are a great food combination. It can go well with different types of pizza. A Non-Vintage Champagne will pair well with classic cheese pizzas
Champagne With Desserts: You can for a Demi-sec or Doux Champagne with cake or other desserts or ice-cream. Strawberry Cheesecake with Rosé Champagne or Blanc de Noirs. Fruit Platter with Rosé Champagne or Blanc de Noirs
Champagne With Roasted Chicken: Roasted Chicken with herbs taste best with Rosé Champagne. Blanc de Blancs Champagne is also another option to pair with chicken dishes and enhances the taste of the meat
Champagne With Salads: Blanc de Blancs Champagne is a light drink that can be perfectly paired with salads and adds to the flavours to the mild, refreshing taste of the vegetables
