By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Global Champagne Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday in October each year and it falls on October 27 this year. Here are 6 Champagne Cocktails You Must Try On Global Champagne Day 2023. Peach Bellini originated in Venice in Italy and is made using peach puree and Prosecco
Campari Spritz: It is made using Campari, orange juice and champagne which has a bittersweet taste
Champagne Punch: It is made using pomegranate juice, orange and lime juices, ginger ale and champagne
Paris Between The Wars: It is made using Campari, Blended Scotch, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Hard Cider. It is a well-balanced cocktail
Negroni Sbagliato: The primary ingredients are Campari, Sweet Vermouth, and Sparkling Wine
Black Velvet: The ingredients are Champagne and Guinness beer. It is a worth trying combination
