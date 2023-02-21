IPL founder Lalit Modi’s son, Ruchir Modi’s luxurious lifestyle will surprise you

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023
Lalit Modi was the man behind the conception of the IPL. In 2013, Lalit Modi was banned for life by BCCI for financial irregularities
He then decided to move to London with his wife Minal Modi, who died of cancer in 2018, and children Aliya and Ruchir Modi. In 1933, his grandfather Gujar Mal Modi established Modi Enterprises
The 28-year-old Ruchir Modi completed his schooling in Mumbai and London. He went to London’s Regent’s University and pursued a bachelor’s degree in global business management
He is the director of Modi Enterprises & Godfrey Phillips India, Modi Group’s flagship business. He is also, a CEO & Founder of Modi Ventures and Brand Head of FTV India, also looks after the digital transformation of the business
He is behind projects like Twenty-Four Seven (convenience stores), Modicare (network marketing), and Colorbar (cosmetics)
According to media outlets, the current estimated value of Modi Enterprises is over ₹ 12,000 crore
Ruchir Modi drives some of the costliest cars in the world –a McLaren 720S, which costs between ₹ 4-5 crore in India
As per media report, Ruchir is dating 26-year-old Anastasia Fuks, who belongs to a rich Russian family with real estate business
