IN PICS: Know everything about Gautam Adani's family

The Hindenburg Research report has shaken up Indian markets by alleging that port-to-power conglomerate Adani inflated stocks using shell firms, only to pledge them for more loans. This triggered a crash in value of Adani stocks, which wiped out more than $100 billion from the group's market value. Gautam Adani has slipped down to 17th from the 2nd position on the rich list, and stocks of his firms are being monitored