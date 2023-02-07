IN PICS: Know everything about Gautam Adani's family

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
The Hindenburg Research report has shaken up Indian markets by alleging that port-to-power conglomerate Adani inflated stocks using shell firms, only to pledge them for more loans. This triggered a crash in value of Adani stocks, which wiped out more than $100 billion from the group's market value. Gautam Adani has slipped down to 17th from the 2nd position on the rich list, and stocks of his firms are being monitored
Dr. Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation and a qualified doctor with Bachelors in Dental Surgery (BDS)
Under her guidance and leadership, Adani Foundation has been carrying out its activities in four core areas namely, Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development, and Infrastructure Development
Jeet Adani is the younger son of the Indian business tycoon and founder of the Adani group, Gautam Adani. Born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Jeet holds a graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy
Jeet is also spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the 'Adani Digital Labs'; which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses. He holds a pilot’s license too
Elder brother to Jeet Adani is Karan Adani, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) and the Chairman of ACC Limited
An economics graduate from Purdue University, USA, he has successfully steered the growth strategy of APSEZ resulting in its rapid expansion from two ports to a string of ten ports and terminals
Karan is married to Paridhi Shroff, daughter of the Indian corporate lawyer and managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Cyril Shroff
The couple welcomed their first child together in 2016. The baby girl was named Anuradha Karan Adani
