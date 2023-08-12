International Youth Day 2023: 7 Motivational Quotes For Youths To Value The Precious Phase Of Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 every year. To emphasise the importance of the youth phase, here are 7 motivating quotes for youths to make them realise about the precious phase of life. 1. “Youthfulness is about how you live not when you were born.” -Karl Lagerfeld
2. “Youth is the best time to be rich, and the best time to be poor.” -Euripides
3. "What should young people do with their lives today? Many things, obviously. But the most daring thing is to create stable communities in which the terrible disease of loneliness can be cured." -Palm Sunday: An Autobiographical Collage, Kurt Vonnegut
4. "Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." -Franz Kafka
5. “Time misspent in youth is sometimes all the freedom one ever has.” -Anita Brookner
6. “We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends.” -Mary Mcleod Bethune
7. “Who so neglects learning in his youth loses the past and is dead to the future.” -Euripedes
