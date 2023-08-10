If You Are A Hip Hop Lover, These 7 Quotes Are For You

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 10, 2023
Hip Hop Day is celebrated on August 11 every year. On Hip Hop Day 2023, here are the quotes for all hip-hop lovers; 1. "Rap is something you do, Hip Hop is something you live."
2. “Rap has been a path between cultures in the best tradition of popular music.” -Jay Z
3. "Hip hop is the most vibrant and cultural art you will ever come across. Respect that."
4. “The thing about hip-hop is that it’s from the underground, ideas from the underbelly, from people who have mostly been locked out, who have not been recognized.” -Russell Simmons
5. “My whole thing is to inspire, to better people, to better myself forever in this thing that we call rap, this thing that we call hip hop.” -Kendrick Lamar
6. "How you act, walk, look and talk is all part of Hip Hop culture. And the music is colourless. Hip Hop music is made from Black, brown, yellow, red and white." -Afrika Bambaataa
7. “You don’t need a band to do hip-hop; you only need a DJ.” -The Dream
