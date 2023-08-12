International Left-Handers Day 2023: 6 Unique Personality Traits Of Left-Handed People

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
International Left-Handers Day is observed annually on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of left-handed individuals. The day also celebrates the contributions that left-handed people have made to society in various fields, including arts, sports, politics, and more.
Left-handed individuals have great leadership abilities and language skills. They usually perform well in fields of art and sports. They are adaptable.
They are said to be good at complex reasoning. They are also, better at divergent thinking. They usually have a high IQ level.
Left-handed people have improved self-control. They can resist temptations like indulgence in treats and vices, and managing reactions in challenging situations.
They are better at solving problems. They are creative. They are abstract thinkers.
Left-handers aren't the one who follow crowd. Instead, they create their own path. They generally have rebellious personalities which can bring a positive and necessary change.
The majority of left-handed individuals are extroverts. They love social interactions. They are free-spirited.
