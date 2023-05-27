International Day of Women’s Health: 5 expert-backed tips to achieve good health

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Every year, International Day of Women’s Health is observed on May 28 to raise awareness about women’s health issues, gender equality in health care, and providing access to comprehensive healthcare services for women. Here's are five tips by Dr. Laurena White to achieve optimal health
Prioritize vitamin D for optimal health: Vitamin D is one of the most essential nutrients in our body. When our body gets the right amount of it, we are able to function optimally and a deficit of this nutrient can cause our system to collapse. Vitamin D is good for kidneys. Kidney stones are one of the results of having a low D. Egg yolks, oranges, mushrooms, salmon, fortified milk have high Vitamin D
Greens for pre-natal nutrition: Pre-natal stages of motherhood are unequivocally the most integral to determining healthy childbirth. Consume food with extra iron and calcium. A major source of folate is cooked greens and orange juice
Natural care and lifestyle changes for menopause: As women reach their menopausal period they tend to rely on over-the-counter medication for symptomatic relief. A lot of this is not required or may have side effects. Natural remedies, lifestyle changes, and exercise help relieve menopausal effects to a large extent
Mitigate acne with dietary and lifestyle changes: Acne scars and breakouts are women’s worst nightmares. The rich diet and skincare routine may help mitigate acne but never completely avoid it
Manage PCOS with lifestyle modifications: Polycystic ovary syndrome causes the symptoms associated with PCOS which are weight gain, hair loss, body and facial hair, and fertility. As prescribed by the doctor over-the-counter medications can be consumed, a good diet, and exercise are effective ways to ease the effects of PCOS. Dr. Laurena White's podcast Women's Health, Wisdom, and. WINE is available on Audibe
Thanks For Reading!