7 Beauty hacks to look younger and radiant

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Forget heavy makeup
Include skincare products that contain vitamin C: like facial serums and moisturisers. Vitamin C increases collagen production, absence of which causes fine lines and wrinkles
Introduce eye creams into your skincare: Apply under-eye cream right before going to bed overnight to keep dark circles at bay and keep the skin around your eyes smooth and hydrated
Sunscreen with atleast SPF 30 is a must
Keep thick eyebrows
Add volume to your hair: Opt for adding texture to your hair through layers, and waves
Consume more of fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C and other minerals to maintain a glowing-youthful skin
Thanks For Reading!