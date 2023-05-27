7 Beauty hacks to look younger and radiant

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023

Forget heavy makeup

Include skincare products that contain vitamin C: like facial serums and moisturisers. Vitamin C increases collagen production, absence of which causes fine lines and wrinkles

Introduce eye creams into your skincare: Apply under-eye cream right before going to bed overnight to keep dark circles at bay and keep the skin around your eyes smooth and hydrated

Sunscreen with atleast SPF 30 is a must

Keep thick eyebrows

Add volume to your hair: Opt for adding texture to your hair through layers, and waves

Consume more of fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C and other minerals to maintain a glowing-youthful skin

Thanks For Reading!

