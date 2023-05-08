7 Hairstyles to manage your frizzy hair and slay the day

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
Messy bun: like Kriti Sanon is perfect for frizzy hair as it allows you to embrace your natural texture. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun and secure it with a hair tie
Low ponytail: like Priyanka Chopra Jonas is perfect for busy mornings when you are in rush and have to head out for office or college or any other work
Top knot: like Jennifer Lopez is a great option if you are short on time. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around and secure it with bobby pins
Half-up, half-down hairstyle: like Vani Kapoor is perfect if you want to show off your curls while still keeping them under control. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip
French braid: like Mouni Roy is a chic and elegant hairstyle that's perfect for frizzy hair. It keeps your hair off your face and is ideal for both casual and formal occasions
Side braid: like Alia Bhatt is a great option especially if you have long hair. Simply gather your hair to one side and braid it, securing it with a hair tie
Fishtail Braid: like Disha Patani is trendy and looks great with a bit of texture
