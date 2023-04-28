International Dance Day: 7 Best dancers of all times across the globe

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
Michael Joseph Jackson: is one of the popular dance icons and pop stars of the 1980s. He was not only a dancer but singer and songwriter. Jackson amazed the audience with his live performance, and with his dance move, especially 'moonwalk'. There are many dancers who adore him like a God and follow Michael Jackson's style
Mikhail Baryshnikov: is a Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor. He is known as the world's greatest ballet dancer, and he was an artistic director of American Dance Ballet Theatre
Fred Astaire (1899-1987): was not only a great dancer and choreographer – changing the face of the American movie musical with his style and grace but he was also a singer, and an actor with many different dramatic and comedic credits, in both movies and TV specials
Rudolf Nureyev: is still formerly known as the best male ballet dancer in the world in the 20th century. He won millions of hearts soon when he worked with the royal ballet in London from 1983 to 1989. He later became the director of the Paris opera ballet
Martha Graham (1894-1991): is one of the best American dancers and choreographers. She is formerly known for her modern dance style - 'Appalachian Spring'. She invented 181 ballets and other American modern dance techniques, called 'cornerstone'. Her innovative physical vocabulary, dance, and theatre acting approach revolutionised and influenced several dance forms worldwide
Prabhu Deva: Prabhu Deva is an Indian dancer, choreographer, actor and director. He is recognized with introducing international dancing techniques to Indian films
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll: popularly known as known as the 'Queen of Latin music', Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter and dancer. Shakira has achieved numerous awards for her singing career, but her dance moves cannot be neglected. Her dance style has a combination of Latin dancing and Middle Eastern belly dancing
