7 looks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her Citadel premieres that prove she is a 'Global style icon'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy these days with the promotion and premiere of her upcoming spy series, 'Citadel' alongside her co-star Richard Madden. She is known for her sartorial style. Priyanka wore a teal strapless gown with black dots. Her makeup and hair were perfectly styled with her outfit during the promotions of Citadel in India
Her next outfit was a metallic dress during the promotions of Citadel in India. She looked elegant in her plunging V-neckline, long sleeves, structured shoulders, ruched detailing at the midsection, and a big black velvet bow as a delicate accent to the shimmering fabric along with metallic nails to match
Priyanka slayed in her outfit which is simple yet stylish black tight fitting gown at the waist and styled her hair into a messy bun during the London promotions of her show
Priyanka is showing how to style red body hugging dress like a pro and wore it at the world premiere night of Citadel
Priyanka look like an absolute diva in her green gown with furry overcoat at premiere of Citadel in Italy. Her makeup and middle- parted hair neatly tied into a ponytail complimented her outfit very well.
Here comes the boss lady! PeeCee looked stunning in an oversized orange pant suit which she wore for the Citadel premiere in Rome
Priyanka Chopra is a glam queen in this ₹2 lakh pink satin dress for Citadel premiere in Los Angeles. It had a cape with an extended train
