International Burger Day 2023: Did you know burgers are healthy? 6 health benefits of this wholesome meal

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
International Burger Day is celebrated on May 28 every year. Burger is a calorie-dense meal, which is often loaded with sodium, trans fats, sugar and preservatives. Regular consumption of store-bought burgers can lead to weight gain and maybe bad for the cardiovascular system
However, if prepared at home with wholesome nutritious ingredients, burgers can offer some surprising health benefits. It contains all the major food groups from micronutrients to macronutrients
Since it is a heavy meal, it can keep you full and prevent overeating
Good source of protein: Chicken and fish are good sources of proteins, which are the building blocks of life. Burgers made of leaner cuts of proteins may be better for health than the fat-rich ones
Reduces risk of anaemia: Burgers made of red meat may be rich in heme iron, which is easily absorbed into the body compared to plant-based iron sources. A 100 grams of burger patty can provide 3 milligrams of iron. Meat also contains vitamin B-12, which is essential for the production of red blood cells
Boosts the immune system: Zinc is one of the most important minerals for strengthening the immune system. Meat, especially red meat, is an excellent source of zinc. Tofu, another rich source of zinc, is used to make vegan or vegetarian burger patties. It is also, rich in vitamin B complex
It can improve mood
Despite these benefits, like any other food, consume burgers in moderation to prevent some of the health hazards associated with trans fats, sodium and chemical preservatives
