International Booker Prize 2023: 6 shortlisted books to read now

Boulder written by Eva Baltasar, translated by Julia Sanches explores the darker sides of love and motherhood for two women determined to live as they like
Whale written by Cheon Myeong-Kwan; translated by Chi-Young Kim is a fiction that brims with surprises and wicked humour
The Gospel According to the New World, written by Maryse Condé; translated by Richard Philcox is inspired by the trials and tribulations of Jesus Christ set in morden times
Standing heavy written by Gauz', translated by Frank Wynne is a sharp satire that focuses on the experience of immigrants from Côte d'Ivoire
Time Shelter written by Georgi Gospodinov; translated by Angela Rodel is set on a mysterious clinic that treats patients with Alzheimer's by recreating the pasts
Still born written by Guadalupe Nettel; translated by Rosalind Harvey is a novel about motherhood, friendship, and the power of community
