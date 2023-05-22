Instagram to Cannes: 7 Influencers from India who walked the red carpet this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Diipa Khosla Buller took the red carpet by storm on the first day of her Cannes 2023 outing by wearing a desert brown dress by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim

Dolly Singh, one of the most popular influencer known for her humorous sketches paid homage to old Bollywood in a white creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with a conical bra

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps wore a Karrtik D modern suit on his first day at Cannes 2023

Kusha Kapila known for her comedy content and body positivity content wore an orange Avaro Figlio dress for her appearance in Cannes 2023

Masoom Minawala Mehta wore a traditional creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Rahi Chadda named as Dior beauty first brown male ambassador wore HOMOLOG Paris to the Cannes 2023 red carpet

Niharika NM walked the Cannes red carpet 2nd time in a row. This time she wore a red Shantanu Nikhil gown

