Inside Visuals From Ambani's Grand Celebration In Gujarat Goes Viral; Deepika, Ranveer & Other Stars Shine In Ethnic Looks

By: Rahul M | November 16, 2025
Nita Ambani and family hosted a grand celebration reportedly in Guajarat which was graced by many Bollywood stars
While the details of the grand bash is still unknown, inside glimpse shared by singer Pratibha Singh Baghel on Instagram has set the internet ablaze
Deepika Padukon was captured in a rani-pink saree, complemented with a long over-coat, stunning makeup and garjra-adorned hairbun
Pratibha posed with Ranveer Singh, who looked dapper in ivory bandhgala sherwani
Singer Shreya Ghoshal did not only lend her soulful vocals at the event, but also looked breathtaking in a floral, blush-pink saree
Neeti Mohan was also at the celebration. She graced the night in a royal red lehenga, completed with traditional gold jewellery
Indian designer Manish Malhotra posed for a selfie with Pratibha, both looking exquisite in ethnic ensembles
