Inside Surat Diamond Bourse; The World’s Largest Office Building Than Pentagon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

Surat Diamond Bourse situated in the Gujarat's Surat is the world’s new largest office building-that is bigger than the Pentagon

The sprawling 15-story complex built across more than 35 acres of land will be officially inaugurated later this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The design features a succession of nine rectangular structures spilling out from and interconnected via a central 'spine'

The 32 billion Rs ($388 million) development also houses 131 elevators, dining, as well as retail, wellness and conference facilities for workers

The marble floors and light-filled atriums connecting over 4,700 office spaces, which can also double as small workshops for cutting and polishing diamonds

The building design can be described as 'democratic.' The layout also creates a level playing field for businesses both small and large

With offices connected by a long central corridor, the occupants have access to amenities and facilities of an airport terminal

The central spine’s flared shape was designed to funnel prevailing winds through the structure, while 'radiant cooling' circulates chilled water under its floors to reduce indoor temperatures

