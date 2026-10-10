Inside Sharvari’s Eccentric Purple Corset and Modern Radiant Pencil Skirt Look

By: Rutunjay D | October 10, 2026
Sharvari Wagh commands total boss-lady energy in an avant-garde ensemble that masterfully balances architectural tailoring with sensual modern glamour.
The centerpiece of her look is a sculpted corset in an eccentric purple hue by Bupbes, priced at ₹32,834. Designed to enhance an hourglass silhouette, the fully lined corset features structural boning.
The purple top boasts a plunging sweetheart neckline and chic cap sleeves, anchored by a functional zip and lattice back closure.
She pairs the bold corset with a sleek, radiant pencil skirt valued at ₹15,451 that subtly accentuates her natural curves.
Smooth and minimal across the front, the skirt is elevated with delicate black lace inserts along the side seams for striking visual contrast.
Her beauty palette features a dewy, glowing base with defined brows, fluttery lashes, flush pink cheeks, and a plush nude-pink lip.
Her dark locks are left open in a center-parted, glossy straight style that softly frames her face and shoulders.
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