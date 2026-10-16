Inside Madhuri Dixit’s Color-Blocked Peony Saree Look With Sleek Half-Up Waves And Statement Silver Jewels

By: Rutunjay D | October 16, 2026
Madhuri Dixit exudes vibrant elegance in Satya Paul's Peony Saree, valued at ₹29,750. The saree is crafted from a smooth viscose satin fabric, offering a fluid drape and a soft sheen.
It features a vivid, artistic print composition of blooming peonies and roses set against contrasting bright color-blocked panels.
The lower half and pleats transition into an electric blue base, adding a bold contemporary pop to the floral canvas.
She pairs the vibrant drape with a matching sleeveless royal blue blouse featuring a sleek neckline.
For accessories, she keeps it minimal with statement silver-toned geometric earrings and delicate cocktail rings.
Her hair is styled in a classic half-up, half-down look with soft, voluminous waves framing her shoulders.
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