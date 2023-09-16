Inside London's Iconic India Club Set Up By Indian Freedom Fighters That Closes Doors On September 17

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
London's iconic India Club located at The interior of 143 Strand, is all set to shut its door forever on September 17 after 70 years. Let's step into the restaurant for the last time
India Club was estabished in 1951 by members of the Indian League, a Britain-based group of Indian freedom fighters who advocated against British rule in India under the leadership of VK Krishna Menon. The founding members also included Jawaharlal Nehru, Lady Edwina Mountbatten and Shashi Tharoor's father- Chandran Tharoor
Step into to the historic stairs. The India Club is located on the first floor of the Hotel Strand Continental and was initially used as a meeting space by freedom activists
From its pre-Independence interiors to the food, this place is just evokes national pride and nostalgia for Indians. Can you imagine all the Indian freedom fighters, who might have visited this restaurant?
The club is known for its mouth watering Indian dishes, that gave Indians in London a feel of home away from home. Apart from Desi chai and coffee, vegetarian delicacies like Masala Dosa, Sambar, Podi are fan favourites. While the non-vegetarian delicacies like Bhuna Lamb, Prawn Pakoras and Butter Chicken are among the most loved dishes
The place offered many students, journalists and travellers, a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships
The restaurant that has pictures of prominent Indian like past prime ministers and its founder, Krishna Menon, was one of the first Indian restaurants in the UK, that transformed into a hub for a rapidly growing British South Asian community in the aftermath of Indian independence
The current owners, Parsi-origin Yadgar Marker with his wife Freny and daughter Phiroza tried saving the estabilishment for years, but finally the door will close tomorrow
