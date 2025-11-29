Inside Jennifer Lopez's Thanksgiving Dinner With Her Kid Emme: Turkey, Silk Dress, Pies And All Smiles

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 29, 2025
Jennifer Lopez delighted fans this holiday season by giving a glimpse into her cozy Thanksgiving celebration with her child, Emme Muñiz
All images from Instagram
In other photos, the singer and Emme-dressed casually for the kitchen, were seen bonding while checking a dessert baking in the oven
The holiday spread looked impressive, featuring delicious offerings like sweet pies, rice dishes, hearty potato salad and more
Lopez, who co-parents twins Emme and Maximilian “Max” Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, appeared in a stylish lace-trimmed apron as she prepared a perfectly roasted turkey
The global superstar, 56, spent the festive day cooking up a family feast at home, and proudly shared the candid moments on social media
Later, Lopez swapped her apron for a chic, off-white silk shift dress teamed with towering strappy heels, showcasing her signature glamorous style even at home
With laughter, cooking, and quality time, Jennifer Lopez made this Thanksgiving a special family affair
