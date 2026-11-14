Inside Aneet Padda’s Festive Look Featuring Coconut Bandhani Sari And Sculpted Corset Paired With Olive Tissue Dupatta

By: Rutunjay D | November 14, 2026
Aneet Padda delivered a luminous Diwali style statement in a bespoke couture ensemble crafted by designer Arpita Mehta.
The foundation of the look is a fluid coconut-toned Bandhani sari adorned with delicate hand-embroidered mirror accents scattered across the traditional tie-dye pattern.
Elevating the classic six-yard silhouette, she paired the drape with a structured, strapless beige-gold corset featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline and a pointed basque waistline.
The sculpted corset is lavishly worked with intricate paisley motifs rendered in mirror work, shimmering cutdana beads, and traditional Kasab hand embroidery.
Introducing a rich tonal contrast, the sari is styled with a warm olive embroidered silk tissue dupatta draped effortlessly across her arms.
Keeping her neckline delicate against the heavy embroidery of the bodice, she layered dainty diamond necklaces paired with matching stud earrings.
Her dark hair was styled loose in soft, voluminous blowout waves with a side-swept part, lending an effortless, romantic finish.
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