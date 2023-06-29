Indian-Origin Billionaire Pankaj Oswal's ₹1,649 Crore Villa Vari In Switzerland Is A Breathtaking Abode; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika Oswal have purchased one of the world’s most expensive home- Villa Vari in Switzerland for a whopping ₹1,649 crore

Villa Vari. the 4.3 lakh square feet countryside retreat located in picturesque Swiss village of Gingins is named after Pankaj and Radhika Oswal’s two daughters – Vasundhara Oswal and Ridi Oswal

Celebrated interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes known for his work in iconic properties like Oberoi Udaivilas and the Leela Hotels was tasked with renovating the property

The Oswal family home reflects their Indian heritage while still retaining a cosmopolitan aesthetic

The home transformed with the liberal use of colours, opulent chandeliers, statement furniture and more

Ridi and Vasundhara are active Instagram user who often share glimpses of their opulent home on the social media platforms

The villa has been decorated with custom interior installations sourced from all around the world

The villa also features a private gym, a gold-inlaid spa and wellness wing and large French windows that offer sweeping views of the gardens and snow-capped mountains

