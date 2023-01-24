Indian Army to open Sitabuldi Fort on occasion of Republic Day; here is what you need to know

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
Indian Army to open Heritage Sitabuldi Fort to the general public on the occasion of Republic Day
Sitabuldi fort was the battle site of the British and the Kingdom of Nagpur during the third Anglo-Maratha war in 1817. A war memorial is built in memory of the bravery of the soldiers who died during war
Public can visit the historical fort from 12pm to 4pm from the Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the Railway Station
The fort is currently in the possession of the Indian Army and remains open for public visits on national holidays
The barracks which were built almost 200 years ago are now occupied by the Indian Army's 118th infantry battalion (Territorial Army) Grenadiers
In 2014, Indian Army discovered a cannon which has now been placed at the inner gate of the fort. Only the barrel was found, indicative of the fact that it was damaged during the war
A memorial has been built inside the fort to commemorate the death of soldiers during the war
In the old fort there is an underground water tank known to store water for a long period of time during the siege
