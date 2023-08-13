Independence Day 2023: Dal Makhani To Tandoor, 5 Foods Which Came To India From Pakistan During The Partition

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
India and Pakistan have intimate relationship, for the two countries were part of one nation before the country's independence leading to partition. Despite the recurring tensions between two countries, what connects these two nations are the shared history, culture and food palates
Each food in India has stories and some of them have some heartwarming tales. Here is the list of foods that actually came from Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition.
Dal Pakvan and Sai Bhaji: These famouse sindhi dishes were regular indulgences in Sindhi households living in undivided India. When majority of Sindhis moved from Pakistan during the partition, they carried their food legacy with them. Pakwan, a crisp, deep fried bread with lentil
Sai Bhaji, green spinach and dal vegetable is a celebrated food for Sindhis, especially during family rituals and festivals. Their move to India post partition also brought Sai Bhaji
Dal Makhni: The origin on Dal Makhani is said to be in Western part of Punjab which is now Pakistan. Peshawaris made dal makhani and when they flew to this part of India during partition, they popularised dal makhani in India
Karachi halwa: Originated in Pakistan, the halwa, a sweet dessert hails from Karachi. After the partition, when halwais from Karachi moved to India and settled in erstwhile Bombay, popularised the dish as Bombay Karachi Halwa
Tandoor: Many people who flew from Pakistan settled in Delhi. Most of them made cooking their living and roasting chicken was the famous business people did on the streets. It was that time, when Kundan Lal Gujral made the dish famous and opened a restaurant in Delhi known as Moti Mahal
Chicken Tikka Masala: The dish was invented by a Pakistani-origin chef Ali Ahmed Aslam in Scotland. The dish was an experiment to make chicken tikka less dry as he added creamy tomato sauce, breathing life to chicken tikka masala
