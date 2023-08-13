Global Gastronomy: 10 Iconic Indian Dishes That Have Conquered The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Chicken Tikka Masala: This dish consists of marinated and grilled chicken pieces served in a creamy tomato-based sauce. It's a favorite in many Indian restaurants around the world
Samosa: A popular Indian snack, samosas are triangular pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat. They're enjoyed as appetizers or street food in many countries
Masala Dosa: A thin, crispy rice crepe filled with a spiced potato mixture. It's a staple breakfast item in South India and has gained popularity worldwide
Chole Bhature: A North Indian dish featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and flavorful combination
Dhokla: A popular savoury steamed cake from the western state of Gujarat, is known for its light and spongy texture. It is often enjoyed as a snack, appetizer, or part of a larger meal, and is commonly served with chutneys such as mint or tamarind
Biryani: A fragrant and flavourful rice dish made with aromatic spices and usually accompanied by meat (chicken, lamb, or goat), vegetables, or eggs. Biryani has numerous regional variations
Paneer Tikka: Chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled or roasted. It's a vegetarian favorite and often served as an appetizer
Aloo Paratha: It is a popular North Indian dish that combines the goodness of unleavened wheat flatbread with a flavorful filling of spiced mashed potatoes. This dish is often enjoyed with yogurt, pickles, and sometimes a dollop of butter, making it a staple for breakfast
Pav Bhaji: It is a beloved Indian street food dish that originated in Mumbai. Served alongside buttery and toasted pav (soft bread rolls), Pav Bhaji offers a delightful and satisfying culinary experience that has become a culinary icon in Indian cuisine
Litti Chokha: A traditional and rustic dish from the state of Bihar. It consists of round wheat flour balls (litti) that are typically served with chokha, a flavourful and spicy mashed mixture of roasted vegetables such as eggplant, tomato, and potatoes, creating a wholesome and deeply satisfying meal
