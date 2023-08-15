Independence Day 2023: 10 Images Depicting Grand Celebrations At The Iconic Red Fort

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pics of the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on his Twitter account.
He captioned it, "The magnificence of our Independence Day celebrations unfolds and the Tricolour waves majestically. A sight of unparalleled grandeur, a testament to our proud heritage."
PM Modi donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style Bandhani print turban for the occasion. He paired it with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket.
He raised the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
The National Flag Guard comprising 5 officers and 128 other ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police presented Rashtriya Salute at the time of the hoisting of the national flag by PM Modi.
On his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.
Before heading towards the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, will culminate this year and will usher into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.
As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopter were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.
PM Modi interacted with youngsters at the Red Fort and shared the pics on his Twitter account. He captioned it, "Their boundless enthusiasm is a reminder of the bright future that awaits India."
