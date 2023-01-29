IN PICS: Take a look at the Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023

Lollapalooza, the famous international music festival made its grand debut in Mumbai on January 28

Greta Van Fleet performing at Day 1 of the music festival

Imagine Dragons was one of the most awaited performers at the music festival

Imagine Dragons performing at the Lollapalooza 2023 at Mumbai

Punjabi synth-pop sensation AP Dhillon kept the crowd on their feet with his back-to-back hit tracks

For the first time in Asia, Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course

The Wall of Inclusivity in Expression at the festival is a collaborative effort by BookASmile, Aravani Art Project, an art collective of people from the transgender community along with Mumbai-based artist Suparna Jashnani

The second and the final day of Lollapalooza India will see performances from Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Jackson Wang and Raveena among others

