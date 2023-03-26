IN PICS: Observation of Earth Hour 2023 in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Earth hour was observed on March 25, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. It encourages people to switch off all lights and electrical appliances for an hour. It unites people worldwide in a show of support for the planet and serves as a reminder of the environmental issues facing us. Let's see how was Earth hour observed in different parts of India:

Akshardham Temple, Delhi

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art on the theme of Earth hour

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

Humayun's tomb, Delhi

Vijay Chowk, Delhi

Indian girls making a rangoli on Earth hour

Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) Railway Station, Mumbai

Thanks For Reading!

‘Lights off’ at 8:30 pm today; read to know the reason
Find out More